Jefferson boys keep perfect season rolling with big win at Lincoln

Cavaliers are 6-0-0 after 3-0 win over Patriots
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson boy’s soccer team has never lost.

Literally.

Byron Ochoa Ochoa scored twice and Garrett Boll added another goal to lead the Cavaliers to a 3-0 victory at Lincoln on Tuesday night at Howard Wood Field which improves their record in their inaugural year to 6-0-0.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

