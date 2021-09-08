Jefferson boys keep perfect season rolling with big win at Lincoln
Cavaliers are 6-0-0 after 3-0 win over Patriots
Sep. 7, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson boy’s soccer team has never lost.
Literally.
Byron Ochoa Ochoa scored twice and Garrett Boll added another goal to lead the Cavaliers to a 3-0 victory at Lincoln on Tuesday night at Howard Wood Field which improves their record in their inaugural year to 6-0-0.
