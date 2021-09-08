Avera Medical Minute
“Loop the Lake” races happening at Lake Lorraine

Lake Lorraine
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Lorraine Community Director Amy Smolik shared the inaugural “Loop the Lake” race happening this Sunday, the 12th. There will be both paddleboard and kayak races, live music, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities. If you are racing, any participant will receive a paddleboard and paddle or kayak. There will be many prizes as well. She encourages those who attend to bring lawn chairs and bug spray for the event. The races will run from 2pm-6pm.

Loop The Lake Race — Lake Lorraine (lakelorrainesiouxfalls.com)

Sioux Falls city council meeting 9-7-2021
Sioux Falls City Council approve medical cannabis ordinances
