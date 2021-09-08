Avera Medical Minute
Oladokun’s SDSU debut earns MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Sixth-year senior led Jacks to win at FBS Colorado State on his birthday
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After having a very successfull spring season a few months ago behind quarterback Mark Gronowski, an injury in the FCS National Championship game last May hands the ball to Chris Oladokun to lead the Jackrabbits on the path the Frisco again.

The sixth-year graduate transfer’s first snaps came a few nights ago against Colorado State and Oladokun did what he came to Brookings to do. Number six went 18-28 throwing for 224 yards in his jackrabbit debut. He had 2 touchdowns with no interceptions and also ran for another score, earning Missouri Valley Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Pretty impressive to put up that kind of performance after only being with the team for a few months, and head coach John Stiegelmeier was happy with the mobility and awareness his quarterback had in the season opener.

Oladokun and SDSU host Lindenwood Saturday at 6:00 PM.

