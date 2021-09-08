PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lincoln sweeps at Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls Christian knocks off Madison in four sets
Lincoln improves to 7-1 while Chargers remain undefeated at 7-0
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRANDON & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A busy Tuesday night of prep volleyball was headlined by Lincoln, ranked third in AA, going on the road to pick up a sweep of fifth ranked Brandon Valley as well as Sioux Falls Christian, holders of the top spot in Class A, needing four sets to fend off a pesky visiting Madison squad. Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!
