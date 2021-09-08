Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sanford Health announces $350M commitment to rural health care

Sanford Health says the $350 million gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual...
Sanford Health says the $350 million gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual care centers, providing accessible care in rural areas. (Courtesy: Sanford Health)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Wednesday an additional $350 million philanthropic gift from T. Denny Sanford to support rural health care in the midwest.

Sanford Health says the gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual care centers, providing accessible care in rural areas. The $350 million gift is in addition to a $300 million initiative announced in March.

“It is crucial we continue to break new ground in how we bring the best of today’s digital world directly to our patients, with seamless, convenient, and world-class care for the communities we serve,” said Bill Gassen, President and CEO of Sanford Health. “The virtual care initiative will accomplish this and deliver medical services to communities, patients, and long-term care residents around the globe when and where they’re most needed.”

The $300 million initiative in March included an expansion of graduate medical education and 18 new sports fields at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
No charges pending in fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Harrisburg
82-year-old Xe Van Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s...
82-year-old Sioux Falls driver charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes
Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
South Dakota reports 1,230 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
In addition to the stair climb, a challenge course will be in place to show how difficult the...
7th annual ‘Step Up For Heroes’ event to take place Sept. 11
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Minnesota State Fair final attendance: 1.3M, far below 2019 record
The inaugural “Loop the Lake” race happening at Lake Lorraine this Sunday, the 12th. There will...
“Loop the Lake” races happening at Lake Lorraine