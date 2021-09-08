Sanford Health announces $350M commitment to rural health care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Wednesday an additional $350 million philanthropic gift from T. Denny Sanford to support rural health care in the midwest.

Sanford Health says the gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual care centers, providing accessible care in rural areas. The $350 million gift is in addition to a $300 million initiative announced in March.

“It is crucial we continue to break new ground in how we bring the best of today’s digital world directly to our patients, with seamless, convenient, and world-class care for the communities we serve,” said Bill Gassen, President and CEO of Sanford Health. “The virtual care initiative will accomplish this and deliver medical services to communities, patients, and long-term care residents around the globe when and where they’re most needed.”

The $300 million initiative in March included an expansion of graduate medical education and 18 new sports fields at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.