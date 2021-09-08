SDSU moving past win over FBS CSU and on to ex-USF coach Stugart & Lindenwood

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a nearly perfect opener which saw South Dakota State pick up their second win ever over an FBS team, the Jackrabbits return home to face......

....a division two team.

Though it won’t have the same buzz that their opener at an FBS opponent had the Jackrabbits, up to the number two ranking in the FCS media pole, insist they’ll be just as focused when they host the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday at 6 PM, marking the first time in seven years SDSU has played a non-Division One team.

The Jacks know they have to keep building and can’t afford a letup the rest of the way lest they waste the potential boost to their playoff resume that their 42-23 win at Colorado State could bring.

The Lions of Lindenwood certainly have the SDSU coaching staff’s attention primarily because there will be an old friend on the other sideline.

Former Sioux Falls coach Jed Stugart will be back in South Dakota for the first time in five years. After going 55-17 with four postseason appearances in seven years for the Coo , Stugart took over at Lindenwood in 2017. Despite losing their opener last week, it took him just three years to make the Lions a playoff team as well.

While they never met on the field, SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier got to know his counterpart well when he was at USF through camps and other events, and knows what to expect of Stugart’s team this weekend.

