Sioux Falls City Council approve medical cannabis ordinances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council voted to approve a new zoning ordinance for medical marijuana by a vote of 6-2. They also added new medical cannabis regulations, after passing several amendments to the ordinance by a vote of 7-1.

The zoning ordinance makes it so medical marijuana dispensaries and testing facilities cannot be within 1,000 ft of what is considered sensitive use areas. Some areas at least 500 ft away from sensitive areas, may be used as a conditional use.

The medical marijuana regulations that were passed had several amendments made. One of the amendments proposed by councilor Brekke involved the process of the revocation of a license, which originally would have been left to city hall. That was changed so city hall could only make recommendations and the final decision for revoking a license will be left to council members.

“The question I’m asking the council is, do you think this is serious enough, important enough, similar to our alcohol licensing, that it should come before the council instead of being purely administrative,” Brekke said.

Councilmember Rick Kiley aimed an amendment at the licensing fees companies would need to pay in order to operate.

Changing the wording of ordinance from companies needing to pay $100,000 for the license, to $50,000 for dispensaries and $5,000 for testing facilities.

While discussing the medical cannabis regulations, council members did say regulations on medical marijuana are a work in progress and they will update regulations when needed.

