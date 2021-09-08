Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old

20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Lennox man has been arrested after police say he attempted to kidnap a 7-week-old baby in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police say 20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust approached a woman carrying her baby in the 1100 block of N. Cleveland Avenue this morning. Rust allegedly grabbed the car seat and reached in for the 7-week-old. Police say the mother was able to run to a friend’s apartment with her baby and called the police.

Rust was arrested nearby and is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
No charges pending in fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Harrisburg
82-year-old Xe Van Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s...
82-year-old Sioux Falls driver charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes
Alex Kummer was last seen Friday in Sioux Falls.
UPDATE: missing teenager found

Latest News

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a man after...
DCI investigating after Sioux Falls suspect collapses in custody, dies
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
South Dakota reports 1,230 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Sanford Health says the $350 million gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual...
Sanford Health announces $350M commitment to rural health care
In addition to the stair climb, a challenge course will be in place to show how difficult the...
7th annual ‘Step Up For Heroes’ event to take place Sept. 11