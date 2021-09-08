South Dakota reports 1,230 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,230 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday which includes data from the Labor Day weekend.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 135,538. 126,954 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Wednesday COVID-19 update includes data from 1 pm Friday to 1 pm Tuesday.

Active cases in the state increased by 325 from Friday to 6,507.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized decreased slightly from Friday to 210. Overall, 6,976 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 409,788 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 377,467 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported three new deaths Wednesday. The state death toll stands at 2,077.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.