Staying Cooler, Less Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the cooler weather around for a few more days. It’s going to be less breezy than it was yesterday, but we could still have a few gusts in between 20 and 25 mph. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in the east with low to mid 80s out in central South Dakota. Overnight, we’ll be cooling off quite a bit. Some parts of the region will drop into the 40s!

The sunny weather will stick around for Thursday with slightly warmer temps in place. We’ll see a little more of a warm up by Friday. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the east with 90 possible in central South Dakota! Over the weekend, we’ll stay sunny, for the most part. Highs will also drop down into the upper 70s and low 80s again.

By early next week, it looks like we could see a couple slight chances of a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially next Monday and next Wednesday. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry. Highs will start off in the upper 70s for most of us before dropping back into the low to mid 70s.

