Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 8th

New era at NSU, Plays of the Week and Presidents Bowl previews
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mike Schmidt was hired to start over in 2020 with the Northern football program. It had to wait another year because of the pandemic, but with the opening of Dacotah Bank Stadium Saturday it’s the start of a new era in Aberdeen. Some greatness from the gridiron for our Plays of the week and previews of the 30th annual Presidents Bowl Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
No charges pending in fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Harrisburg
82-year-old Xe Van Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s...
82-year-old Sioux Falls driver charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes

Latest News

NSU's Dacotah Bank Stadium ushers in new era with Mike Schmidt
Northern football starting new era this year, including new stadium Saturday
September 8th Plays of the Week
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
Young Jefferson football team gaining plenty of valuable experience under fire
Young Jefferson team getting some great experience under fire
Top-ranked Harrisburg football not affected by the target on its back
Harrisburg football team not thinking about the target on its back
Jared Fredenburg still amazed by another Hail Mary win for his Lincoln Patriots
Lincoln Hail Mary win over Watertown still unbelievable to Pats head coach