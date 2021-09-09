Aberdeen businesses adapting to worker shortage

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen, like anywhere in the state or country, has it’s share of available jobs. To cope with that, businesses are having to find new ways to operate and attract employees.

Aberdeen Development Corporation CEO Mike Bockorny said many businesses in the area, especially retail and service locations, are having to adapt to find and keep employees.

“Some businesses have been really, really successful in changing up the way that they recruit, and really focusing in on retention. Keeping the employees they have. And doing some very unique things to attract and retain employees.” said Bockorny.

And that means some will have to adapt physically as well to avoid spreading employees thin.

“You might even see some businesses really focus more on the drive-through concept. Maybe not even offer an inside piece.”

One piece of the puzzle more unique to Aberdeen is the city’s two colleges. Bockorny said while those students have filled part-time jobs in the past, many are abandoning those in favor of getting a head start in their career.

“The students are looking for that permanent type job way before they even get remotely close to their senior year in college. They’re thinking sophomore, junior.”

Bockorny also said that Aberdeen as a whole has more people looking to move to town first before landing a job. That’s a changing dynamic he said will drive how employers recruit in the area.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.