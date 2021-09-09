Big weekend ahead at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A busy racing season isn’t over at Huset’s Speedway. The USAC nationals are here this weekend and Doug Johnson knows it will be big. Huset’s GM Doug Johnson says, ”We don’t run them out here very often. It’s been a popular class for a long time. We run them over in Jackson quite a bit and so there’s a lot of teams in the area that have 360 engines that race at Hartford or maybe with the MSTS and there’s some Knoxville guys here who get to travel. This is more for our 360 teams in the area that gives them a big pay day.”

