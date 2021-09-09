Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

Top plays all from the gridiron
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I picked out 11 great plays from high school and college football. These 5, actually 6 made the cut starting with Pipestone’s Ryan Woodbury who never lost concentration on this tipped pass to make a diving catch from Kellen Johnson for a TD in the Arrows 43-0 win to open the season last Thursday night.

Then on Friday night, Sam Rolhf’s of Aberdeen Central proved why he’s one of the top QB’s in the state with this 59 yard TD run against top-ranked Yankton. And then he connected with Jacob Merxbauer for 6 more in the Golden Eagles 40-28 win over the Bucks.

About an hour later SDSU was off to a strong start in Fort Collins building a 35-10 lead and beating Colorado State 42-23... Pierre Strong got the ball rolling with this 48 yard scoring run.

#2 came from DeSmet’s Rett Osthus who returned the opening kickoff at Deubrook for a 77 yard touchdown. And then seconds later he went on the defensive with a pick 6 as the top-ranked Bulldogs went on to win 40-0. 2 TD’s in 24 seconds without an offensive play!

And play number One came from Howard’s Jace Sifore who gave his QB Taiden Hoyer a hand with this Dallas Goedert-like one-handed catch in the Tigers 59-28 win over powerhouse Canistota-Freeman. The All-State lineman told me before the season started that he might be catching some passes. Look for that to continue!

Oh, and we had a tie for the top spot... because the Lincoln Patriots had another Hail Mary work out as Tate Schafer heaved one towards the end zone and it bounced to Jack Smith who ran it in to beat Watertown 31-26...

And those are your Plays of the Week!

