Fall Parade of Homes kicks off September 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Fall Parade of Homes is set to kick off this weekend in the Sioux Empire.

The event allows anyone to tour 30 newly built homes constructed by area builders and is the perfect way to see the area’s latest home trends.

Many home builders are excited to be a part of the parade of homes.

“One of the biggest advantages homebuilders have with the parade of homes is that we get a chance to show our finished work and get an opportunity to meet the consumers that are out in the market looking to build a house,” said Home Show Co-Chair Dusty Rallis.

Several home builders are experiencing record sales in the Sioux Falls area but increased lumber prices and supply shortages can make it hard to get projects done quickly.

“Probably the biggest challenges of the year have been not so much of what you’re going to do, but when you’re going to get your products you plan and try to get everything to work on schedule but you’re subject to the supply of materials coming,” said Home Builder Dennis Lewis.

All of the homes in this year’s Fall Parade of Homes will be free to tour except for the featured home that will charge $5.00 per ticket. But all money raised from that home will be used for a good cause.

“It will go towards our annual repair affair where we go through and make the necessary repairs or improvements to the elderly’s homes that are less fortunate and could not afford to make them,” said Rallis.

The Fall Parade of Homes will run from 1:00-5:00 p.m. September 10th and 11th as well as 17th and 18th

To view a map of the parade homes, click here.

