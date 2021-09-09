Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate.

32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between employees and prisoners, a class 6 felony. Fitzpatrick is currently being held at the Minnehaha County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

According to court documents, the alleged sexual misconduct occurred between February 2, 2021, and March 17, 2021.

State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske were fired in July after an anonymous complaint about working conditions spurred a state investigation of the prison. Dakota News Now first reported on the complaint back in May. The complaint laid out a number of grievances, including low pay, nepotism in promotions, and sexual harassment.

A California company that has assessed a dozen state prison systems is reviewing operations at the South Dakota Department of Corrections. The state announced in August that CGL Companies of Sacramento, CA will conduct a comprehensive review of the DOC. The review will focus on many aspects of the department’s operations including training procedure, organizational structure, and policy content.

