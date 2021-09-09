Harrisburg football team not thinking about the target on its back

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday and Saturday in the 30th annual Presidents Bowl and for the first time ever there will be 2 games on each day. It’s always be 2 games on Saturday.

And that means doubling the field and giving teams like Brandon Valley a Harrisburg an invite to be part of the festivities. And so far it’s been a party for Tiger fans when their team has taken the field with a pair of impressive and lob-sided wins over Pierre and O’Gorman.

There could be a danger of being over-confident for the players. But head coach Brandon White says that won’t happen. Although it is different having a target on your back. ”Our kids don’t know any different, they’ve never had that situation where they’ve got the target. So we’re still feeling like we’re hunting teams instead of being the hunted so I don’t sense that whatsoever from this group.”

Most of us agreed the Tigers were the team to beat in 11-AAA football and that includes all of the coaches. So far they have done nothing to change my mind. They face the 2-0 Lincoln Patriots Friday night at 8:00 at Howard Wood Field.

