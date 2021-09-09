Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln Hail Mary win over Watertown still unbelievable to Pats head coach

Pats hope miracle win means momentum for 30th annual Presidents Bowl
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Harrisburg Tigers play the Lincoln Patriots who are coming off this incredible Hail Mary to beat Watertown 31-26 in a game that had 3 touchdowns in the final 2 minutes.

Ironically it was Jack Smith who caught the game-winner from Tate Schafer. His brother Luke also caught a last-second game winner for Lincoln last fall. Needless to say head coach Jared Fredenburg was happy his team won, but still knows it was almost a once in a lifetime thing since his team beat Washington last falls when Jack’s older brother Luke also caught a game winner with no time left to win. ”I’ve never in 19 years previous coaching seen anything like that. You very seldom see a Hail Mary situation that comes down to a win or a loss depending on that play. And then for us to actually get them both is crazy and like we were talking before, with brothers actually doing it we’ll never see it again,” says Fredenburg.

Fred knows his team will have to be at it’s best against Harrisburg. But a play like that can certainly give them extra confidence for the rest of the season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

