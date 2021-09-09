Avera Medical Minute
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota

JT McLean (File/KY3)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect wanted in connection to four Missouri murders has been found dead in southeast South Dakota, authorities say.

Forty-five-year-old J.T. McLean was located in North Sioux City, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He died by suicide.

Authorities say McLean was wanted for the murder of four people in Missouri. KY3 TV reports two of those homicides were McLean’s girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter. They were killed on Aug. 22.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service contacted the Union County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday night saying McLean is likely in Dakota Dunes. Marshals said McLean stole a vehicle from one of the victims, and they used On Star to track it to the area. In addition, McLean had family in the Dakota Dunes area.

McLean’s vehicle was eventually located at a motel. Several law enforcement agencies joined the sheriff’s office in an attempt to arrest McLean.

Authorities used “nonlethal means” as they attempted to make contact with McLean. They received no response. A drone was deployed over the vehicle, which found McLean had died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

