Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota schools are seeing increases in weekly coronavirus cases as students return to classrooms across the state.

More than 100 facilities from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade reported infections last week. That’s according to a weekly COVID-19 report released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday.

The figure is up from previous weeks but remains a fraction of the number of infections reported in schools during a surge in virus cases statewide late last year.

Just over 72% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 68% have been fully inoculated as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a man after...
DCI investigating after Sioux Falls suspect collapses in custody, dies
JT McLean (File/KY3)
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota
School is back in session, but food supply issues are giving districts across the nation...
Supply chain issues causing concern over school lunches in South Dakota
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer

Latest News

32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota reports 620 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases continue increase
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer