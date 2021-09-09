Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota schools are seeing increases in weekly coronavirus cases as students return to classrooms across the state.
More than 100 facilities from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade reported infections last week. That’s according to a weekly COVID-19 report released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday.
The figure is up from previous weeks but remains a fraction of the number of infections reported in schools during a surge in virus cases statewide late last year.
Just over 72% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 68% have been fully inoculated as of Tuesday.
