Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a man after...
DCI investigating after Sioux Falls suspect collapses in custody, dies
JT McLean (File/KY3)
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota
School is back in session, but food supply issues are giving districts across the nation...
Supply chain issues causing concern over school lunches in South Dakota
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer

Latest News

Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Dry Weather Continues
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced...
Biden unveils six-point COVID response plan