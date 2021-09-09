More Sunny and Dry Weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the sunshine around again today, but we’ll see a few more high, thin clouds drifting through the region. Highs will range from the upper 70s and low 80s in the east, to the mid 80s out in central South Dakota. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well.

The sunny weather will continue for Friday, but temps will be warming up! High temperatures will be in the mid 80s in the east with low 90s possible out in central South Dakota! We’ll see things start to cool back down over the weekend. For the most part, highs for most of us will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll keep the dry weather around for the weekend, too.

By early next week, we’ll see a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms roll into the region. Highs will drop down into the upper 70s before falling into the mid 70s by the middle of the week. Other than another slight chance of a few thunderstorms next Wednesday, it looks like we’ll spend most of next week dry.

