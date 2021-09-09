Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Northern football starting new era this year, including new stadium Saturday

Mike Schmidt leads Wolves into new era
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They usher in a whole new era of football at Northern Saturday night when they open the gates to a new stadium. The pictures and the video alone make you realize what a special place is will be for the Wolves to call home under Mike Schmidt who finally got to coach his first game last Thursday in that overtime loss at #2 Mankato.

To say that everyone is excited would be an understatement. I think it must feel like Christmas Eve right about now. ”Yeah it has to be a new program. We’ve got a new stadium a new coach, really a new ERA on what we’re doing. That’s really what Josh Moon brought me in here to do was a total reset of what the product looks like on the field right now. But I think you’re still going to see a lot of the same traditions and values that Northern State has had,” says the Wolves head coach.

The Wolves also bring plenty of excitement to the field Saturday for their fans after building a 10 point 4th quarter lead over the 2nd-ranked team in the country in their opener. They take on the Mustangs of SMSU in a 6:00 kickoff.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
No charges pending in fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Harrisburg
82-year-old Xe Van Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s...
82-year-old Sioux Falls driver charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes

Latest News

September 8th Plays of the Week
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
Young Jefferson football team gaining plenty of valuable experience under fire
Young Jefferson team getting some great experience under fire
Top-ranked Harrisburg football not affected by the target on its back
Harrisburg football team not thinking about the target on its back
Jared Fredenburg still amazed by another Hail Mary win for his Lincoln Patriots
Lincoln Hail Mary win over Watertown still unbelievable to Pats head coach