Northern football starting new era this year, including new stadium Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They usher in a whole new era of football at Northern Saturday night when they open the gates to a new stadium. The pictures and the video alone make you realize what a special place is will be for the Wolves to call home under Mike Schmidt who finally got to coach his first game last Thursday in that overtime loss at #2 Mankato.

To say that everyone is excited would be an understatement. I think it must feel like Christmas Eve right about now. ”Yeah it has to be a new program. We’ve got a new stadium a new coach, really a new ERA on what we’re doing. That’s really what Josh Moon brought me in here to do was a total reset of what the product looks like on the field right now. But I think you’re still going to see a lot of the same traditions and values that Northern State has had,” says the Wolves head coach.

The Wolves also bring plenty of excitement to the field Saturday for their fans after building a 10 point 4th quarter lead over the 2nd-ranked team in the country in their opener. They take on the Mustangs of SMSU in a 6:00 kickoff.

