Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer

Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional damage to property.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he intentionally set a tree on fire Wednesday night.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue received a report of a tree on fire in the 2800 block of S. Westlake Drive just after 9 pm. Fire crews determined the fire was started intentionally and found a gas can nearby.

As crews extinguished the tree fire, Fire Rescue received a report of someone attempting to start a bush on fire in the 2500 block of S. Westlake Drive. Arriving officers reportedly found the suspect trying to light the bush on fire with hand sanitizer taken from a nearby business.

Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional damage to property.

Police say no substantial damage was done to the tree or bush.

