Someone You Should Know: Using skills to support veterans

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitch Bonestroo has been working with wood with his family for 21 years. His father started FBT Sawmill located in Steen, Minnesota.

Bonestroo said, “Kind of grew from there. We’ve always done benches, we had a friend of ours used to hand carve them.

Now we have come to a point where we carve with a CNC router and that’s how we do different odd pieces memorial pieces what have you.”

The non-profit, Wings of Valor, reached out to Mitch, to create and donate plaques and other wooden pieces to auction off at events.

He said, “It’s hard to say no, so we enjoy doing that kind of thing.”

The proceeds go to helping wounded veterans.

He explains how it makes him feel, “A lot of pride. So, I mean there’s a lot of pride. I sell way cheaper than I probably should, or even give them away, but it’s for someone else, to bring more joy out of. That’s what we’ve been about since the very beginning.”

His family donates all wood scraps to Toys for God’s Kids, which is a charitable organization that makes toys for children out of remaining wood.

Mitch also makes memorial benches to honor veterans and explains how wood lasts over time and is a good material to remember someone by.

“You pick out a piece of wood for them and just kind of let art take it from there. And work it out for them,” said Bonestroo.

Later this month, Mitch will be donating a handful of plaques with powerful images and sayings to support veterans.

Made with care and intention, Mitch will continue to give back to his community and to those who have served.

