South Dakota reports 620 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases continue increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 620 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday as active cases continue to increase.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 136,157. 127,328 of those are considered recovered by the department of health.

The state also reported an increase in active cases by 243 from Wednesday to 6,750.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized decreased slightly to 207, from 210 Wednesday. Overall, 6,998 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 410,376 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 378,111 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

Two new deaths were also reported Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,079.

