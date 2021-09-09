Warriors Never Give Up Pancake Benefit this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Warriors Never Give Up is having a Pancake Benefit this Saturday. It was no mistake scheduling the event to take place on 9/11. Shawna Kleinwolterink, the senior mortgage banker of Plains Commerce Bank, shared how important it was to honor those who have served and whom we have lost. Warriors Never Give Up is a non-profit organization that offers outdoor adventures for deployed or service-connected disabled veterans. They hope to provide a safe place for those who have served. The event is sponsored by both the Plains Commerce Bank and Keller Williams Realty of Sioux Falls. There is a free-will offering, and all funds will be donated to Warriors Never Give Up to give back to their members. The benefit will run from 7:30am to 10:30am at the Alliance in Sioux Falls.

