Women’s March for reproductive rights to happen October 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state of Texas recently passed the Texas Heartbeat Act, which outlaws abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which typically occurs in the sixth week of pregnancy.

Here in South Dakota, some organizations have shown support for the bill. Others have not and are starting to take action.

After the Texas heartbeat act went into effect last week, those who are pro-life have shared their support for the bill, like South Dakota Right to Life.

“The Texas law, SB8 is designed to protect unborn children whose hearts have begun to beat. Hopefully, this law will begin saving the lives of tens of thousands of Texas babies and we look forward to the day that babies’ lives will be spared across America,” said Dale Bartscher, South Dakota Right to Life Executive Director.

Many pro-choice organizations have spoken against the Texas law and the idea of putting more restrictions here in South Dakota.

“We cannot let this happen in the state of South Dakota to put an undue burden yet again and punish pregnant people in this state for making choices for their own health care,” said Kristin Hayward, Manager of Advocacy and Development at Planned Parenthood.

Now the Women’s March is planning to march on October 2nd to support reproductive rights.

“This is not the time to stay silent, this is not the time to just sit back and hope the courts or legislation will work, this is the time to stand up and say no this is not acceptable,” said Hayward.

Hayword says she has already seen many people express interest in marching on October 2nd.

“I cannot tell you the amount of outreach I received in the last week. I have worked with this organization for about three and a half years now. I have never seen this amount of outreach,” said Hayward

While some are coming out against Texas’ new law, South Dakota Right for Life says the efforts seen in states like Texas and South Dakota over the past five decades have saved millions of lives.

