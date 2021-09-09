Young Jefferson team getting some great experience under fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first game Friday at the 30th annual Presidents Bowl is at 4:00 when the Jefferson Cavaliers take on RC Stevens, a team that gave Brandon Valley a scare and then beat Roosevelt. But the Cavaliers won their first game in school history and they are ranked 5th in 11-AAA despite having such a young team.

Because of their youth, they are building for the future as well as this year. ”Yeah we’re definitely getting a lot of kids some really good experience. A lot of juniors are playing, a lot of sophomores are playing and they’re kind of thrown into the fire a little bit there. Some of them just have to make themselves ready for varsity football and they’ve done a good job but we’re excited about who we have on our team and what we’re doing right now,” says head football coach Vince Benedetto.

That combination of Taylen Ashley to Griffin Wilde has been fun to watch so far. They are off to a great start as a team and look to improve to 2-1 if they can beat the Raiders on Friday.

