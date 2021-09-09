Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Young Jefferson team getting some great experience under fire

Cavaliers off to great start with brand new program and a very young team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first game Friday at the 30th annual Presidents Bowl is at 4:00 when the Jefferson Cavaliers take on RC Stevens, a team that gave Brandon Valley a scare and then beat Roosevelt. But the Cavaliers won their first game in school history and they are ranked 5th in 11-AAA despite having such a young team.

Because of their youth, they are building for the future as well as this year. ”Yeah we’re definitely getting a lot of kids some really good experience. A lot of juniors are playing, a lot of sophomores are playing and they’re kind of thrown into the fire a little bit there. Some of them just have to make themselves ready for varsity football and they’ve done a good job but we’re excited about who we have on our team and what we’re doing right now,” says head football coach Vince Benedetto.

That combination of Taylen Ashley to Griffin Wilde has been fun to watch so far. They are off to a great start as a team and look to improve to 2-1 if they can beat the Raiders on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
No charges pending in fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Harrisburg
82-year-old Xe Van Tran is facing failure to yield to a pedestrian, hit-and-run, no driver’s...
82-year-old Sioux Falls driver charged in hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes

Latest News

NSU's Dacotah Bank Stadium ushers in new era with Mike Schmidt
Northern football starting new era this year, including new stadium Saturday
September 8th Plays of the Week
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
Top-ranked Harrisburg football not affected by the target on its back
Harrisburg football team not thinking about the target on its back
Jared Fredenburg still amazed by another Hail Mary win for his Lincoln Patriots
Lincoln Hail Mary win over Watertown still unbelievable to Pats head coach