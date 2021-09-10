Avera Medical Minute
20 Years Later: Dakota News Now staff remember September 11th attacks

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

On that day in 2001, nearly 3,000 Americans were killed and countless others were personally impacted.

For those who were old enough to remember the attacks, it’s not a day you can soon forget.

Photojournalist Troy Timmerman highlights where Dakota News Now staff members were on 9/11 and the impact it has had on their lives since then.

