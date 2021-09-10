Aberdeen to host 9/11 Flag of Honor memorial

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Selected in a group of 60 communities across the nation, Aberdeen will be one of the inaugural host sites for a new 9/11 remembrance memorial on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Helped in part through a grant, the community will be honoring those who lost their lives almost 20 years ago.

“Although nobody from South Dakota actually lost their life that day, there are many people living here who had relatives and friends, or knew of other people through association that lost their lives that day.” said Brown County Teen Court Director Diane Lehr.

The ceremony will feature a flag with the names of every victim from the September 11th attacks, as well as the attack in February of 1993. The ceremony will also honor a select handful of those victims by remembering their stories.

“Every location is honoring 50 or more people that fell that day. So it’s keeping the memory of their life alive as well.” said Lehr.

Lehr said it’s important to have a memorial like this in Aberdeen, as a way to bring a piece of that remembrance out to the state.

“It is just a way to honor our country, honor these people that fell, and to say just like the memorial says in New York, ‘We will never forget you.’”

The memorial will be at the Johnson Fine Arts Center on the campus of Northern State University, at 10 a.m. More information about the event can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.