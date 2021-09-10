Avera Medical Minute
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 in South Dakota Friday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 615 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases surpass 7,000.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 136,772. 127,656 of those are considered recovered by the department of health.

The state also reported an increase in active cases by 282 from Thursday to 7,032.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized decreased slightly to 203, from 207 Wednesday. Overall, 7,020 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 410,940 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 378,632 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

Five new deaths were also reported Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,084.

