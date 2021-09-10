Active COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 615 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases surpass 7,000.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 136,772. 127,656 of those are considered recovered by the department of health.

The state also reported an increase in active cases by 282 from Thursday to 7,032.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized decreased slightly to 203, from 207 Wednesday. Overall, 7,020 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 410,940 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 378,632 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

Five new deaths were also reported Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,084.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.