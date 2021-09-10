Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Brandon Valley football will feature solid defense this season

Lynx off to fast start despite heavy loss to graduation on offense
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We talked about the Friday night games last night for the 30th annual Presidents Bowl... There are 4 games for the first time.

And that means a chance to include teams like Harrisburg and Brandon Valley moving forward on a regular basis. And that’s great news for the Lynx who have very passionate fans and will come out in droves to support their team Saturday at 5 when they play Roosevelt.

Matt Christensen’s team is showing constant improvement with some big holes to fill from last year. ”Trending upwards, finding solutions. Kids growing into bigger rolls. Knowing how to get yards and points and control the clock and play with composure as well and trying to find the best fit for everybody.”

The Lynx strength is their defense with lots of talent returning. Much like recent years, even without Tate Johnson back, they will be a team that will run the football and play great defense.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a man after...
DCI investigating after Sioux Falls suspect collapses in custody, dies
JT McLean (File/KY3)
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer

Latest News

Lincoln edges Jefferson in first home volleyball match
Lincoln edges Jefferson in volleyball thriller
Harrisburg sweeps Lincoln in battle of top softball teams
Harrisburg sweeps Lincoln in battle of top two teams in softball
Washington boys and Roosevelt girls victorious in soccer at Howard Wood Field
Washington boys and Roosevelt girls get wins in soccer at Howard Wood Field
Washington football wants to start fast like they did against RC Central
Washington football team wants to start faster this year
Poppinga like his O'Gorman team as they prepare for rivalry game in Presidents Bowl
Jayson Poppinga likes his O’Gorman football team