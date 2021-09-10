Brandon Valley football will feature solid defense this season

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We talked about the Friday night games last night for the 30th annual Presidents Bowl... There are 4 games for the first time.

And that means a chance to include teams like Harrisburg and Brandon Valley moving forward on a regular basis. And that’s great news for the Lynx who have very passionate fans and will come out in droves to support their team Saturday at 5 when they play Roosevelt.

Matt Christensen’s team is showing constant improvement with some big holes to fill from last year. ”Trending upwards, finding solutions. Kids growing into bigger rolls. Knowing how to get yards and points and control the clock and play with composure as well and trying to find the best fit for everybody.”

The Lynx strength is their defense with lots of talent returning. Much like recent years, even without Tate Johnson back, they will be a team that will run the football and play great defense.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.