Canton students learn about healthcare opportunities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With so many industries experiencing workforce shortages, students in Canton are already getting exposure to the healthcare field.

Sanford Health showed students at Canton High School different care services a patient might receive on Friday. Services ranged from EMS to the emergency room.

Personnel from the Sanford-Canton-Inwood Hospital were on hand to answer questions from students and break down patient simulations.

“So today we just hope that either we reignite their passion for a health care career or realize there is something else they want to go into so we always want to get students involved in different situations and scenarios so they can figure what they might want to do when they are finished with high school,” says Aspire Team Director Linda Heerdie.

Friday’s simulation is part of the Sanford Aspire K-12 program, which is geared at introducing and finding learning opportunities for kids interested in the healthcare field.

