Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

First sports bets have been wagered at Deadwood casinos

A historic day in historic Deadwood, as the first legal sports bet was placed at the Tin Lizzie...
A historic day in historic Deadwood, as the first legal sports bet was placed at the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) - The first sporting bets have been wagered in Deadwood, bringing to fruition an effort that began several years ago after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that banned commercial sports gambling.

Four casinos in Deadwood opened sports betting on Thursday. Betting is only allowed at licensed facilities in Deadwood.

People can place their bets with tellers at a window, at a digital kiosk, or soon, through an app on their phone. The app will only work within the facilities.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming issued a final ruling Wednesday on a list of sporting events that gamblers will be able to place bets on, including Olympic events, professional and college-level sports. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
JT McLean (File/KY3)
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

Latest News

Two measures could ask South Dakota voters to change state drug enforcement
South Dakota House Leader calls for a special session to consider Ravnsborg impeachment
South Dakota House Leader calls for special session to consider Ravnsborg impeachment
For those who were old enough to remember the attacks, it’s not a day you can soon forget.
20 Years Later: Dakota News Now staff remember September 11th attacks
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic