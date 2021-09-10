Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Harrisburg sweeps Lincoln in battle of top two teams in softball

Tigers take two from Patriots
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Harrisburg Tigers took a pair of games from #2 Lincoln in softball Thursday night at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls. Makayla Hudson drove in a pair of wuns in the 3-1 win in game one and Harrisburg went on to win the nightcap 9-5.

Payton Seefeldt had an RBI triple that tied game one at 1-1 in the 5th inning. But Hudson’s second RBI of the game gave the Tigers the lead for good and Desa Bryant doubled in an insurance run in the 7th inning.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a man after...
DCI investigating after Sioux Falls suspect collapses in custody, dies
JT McLean (File/KY3)
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer

Latest News

Lincoln edges Jefferson in first home volleyball match
Lincoln edges Jefferson in volleyball thriller
Washington boys and Roosevelt girls victorious in soccer at Howard Wood Field
Washington boys and Roosevelt girls get wins in soccer at Howard Wood Field
Washington football wants to start fast like they did against RC Central
Washington football team wants to start faster this year
Poppinga like his O'Gorman team as they prepare for rivalry game in Presidents Bowl
Jayson Poppinga likes his O’Gorman football team