Harrisburg sweeps Lincoln in battle of top two teams in softball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Harrisburg Tigers took a pair of games from #2 Lincoln in softball Thursday night at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls. Makayla Hudson drove in a pair of wuns in the 3-1 win in game one and Harrisburg went on to win the nightcap 9-5.

Payton Seefeldt had an RBI triple that tied game one at 1-1 in the 5th inning. But Hudson’s second RBI of the game gave the Tigers the lead for good and Desa Bryant doubled in an insurance run in the 7th inning.

