Jayson Poppinga likes his O’Gorman football team

Coach likes what he sees from his team in practice
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights played two games last week when you consider that the Dakota Bowl ended Tuesday with a win. So how does Jayson Poppinga feel about his team after a 1-1 start with so many new faces in the line-up and having so many players having to play both ways.

Head coach Jayson Poppinga says, ”You know we really like our players, it’s fun to come to practice, they’re great guys. They’re all great kids at school, they do things the right way and they work really hard. Our coaching staff enjoys coming to coach them every day and that’s half the battle. Our kids are out there having fun. And it will be a lot more fun if we keep winning football games.”

This is a big rivalry game for both O’Gorman and Washington. It’s the longest series in the city and both teams really want this game.

