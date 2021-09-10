Kim Nelson still believes in his team despite slow start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The surprise team thus far has been Roosevelt. The Riders lost that 3-day Dakota Bowl to O’Gorman and then went out to Rapid and fell way behind to Stevens and almost rallied. Despite that, Kim Nelson still has plenty of faith in his team and thinks they’ll be in the mix at playoff time.

Kim Nelson says, ”We’re still trying to find our identity. We’re still trying to figure out what we’re good at and what we want to leave behind. But it’s early and I still feel good about them. I still like our players, we have some talented kids, we have good experience in good places. So I just have to coach them better.”

The Riders threw for a school record in yardage last week at Stevens and that wasn’t something Nelson expected from his team. And he loves to pass.

