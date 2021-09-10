Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kim Nelson still believes in his team despite slow start

Riders still have talent to make run after 2 losses to start season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The surprise team thus far has been Roosevelt. The Riders lost that 3-day Dakota Bowl to O’Gorman and then went out to Rapid and fell way behind to Stevens and almost rallied. Despite that, Kim Nelson still has plenty of faith in his team and thinks they’ll be in the mix at playoff time.

Kim Nelson says, ”We’re still trying to find our identity. We’re still trying to figure out what we’re good at and what we want to leave behind. But it’s early and I still feel good about them. I still like our players, we have some talented kids, we have good experience in good places. So I just have to coach them better.”

The Riders threw for a school record in yardage last week at Stevens and that wasn’t something Nelson expected from his team. And he loves to pass.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a man after...
DCI investigating after Sioux Falls suspect collapses in custody, dies
JT McLean (File/KY3)
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer

Latest News

Lincoln edges Jefferson in first home volleyball match
Lincoln edges Jefferson in volleyball thriller
Harrisburg sweeps Lincoln in battle of top softball teams
Harrisburg sweeps Lincoln in battle of top two teams in softball
Washington boys and Roosevelt girls victorious in soccer at Howard Wood Field
Washington boys and Roosevelt girls get wins in soccer at Howard Wood Field
Washington football wants to start fast like they did against RC Central
Washington football team wants to start faster this year
Poppinga like his O'Gorman team as they prepare for rivalry game in Presidents Bowl
Jayson Poppinga likes his O’Gorman football team