Lincoln edges Jefferson in volleyball thriller

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson Cavaliers won the first set against #3 Lincoln and gave the Patriots a battle before falling 3-2 (15-11 in the tiebreaker.) Baily Plourde led the Pats with 16 kills and Linnea Nesheim had 12. Emory Brosnahan had 10 kills for the Cavs who were playing their first ever home volleyball match.

