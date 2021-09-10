Mayor’s Youth Council provides voice for younger constituents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken is establishing a platform for young adults in the community to voice their opinions and suggestions for local government. Through the Mayor’s Youth Council, Sioux Falls High School juniors and seniors will be able to weigh in on pending decisions for Sioux Falls. This will encompass policies as well as the allocation of funds for lifestyle options.

“I want to hear from them on where we’re spending dollars,” Tenhaken said. “Different park assets we’re putting money towards, different aquatics assets. What do they think is important to the community right now?”

The council of juniors and seniors will meet monthly to help encourage policies and make decisions on the future of Sioux Falls.

“We want to show them that the way you make change in your community and the way you get involved in solving problems is not just by standing on the sidelines and complaining about it, it’s getting into the arena and helping us solve those issues,” the Tenhaken added.”

Whether it is budgeting, quality of life, or new hurdles surrounding medical marijuana, Mayor TenHaken is looking forward to having those conversations with the cities younger constituents. Wednesday is the deadline to apply for the council.

