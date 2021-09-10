Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing

In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA suspended Baffert in May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster.

NYRA scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
JT McLean (File/KY3)
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

Latest News

A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
New Orleans bouncing back, though post-Ida struggles remain
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients: “If a workplace refuses to follow the...
Business fines 'quite significant' if vaccine standard not followed, White House advisor says
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision
Senators Grassley and Thune reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers said in a social media post that they visited Connors Farm in...
Farm calls police on Black couple it believed stole 6 apples