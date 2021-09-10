A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have certainly been spoiled this week weather wise with the sunshine and the seasonable temperatures, although it felt a little more like summer Monday and even on our Friday. The haziness in the skies did make a return to the area Thursday and will stay with us for the next few days.

TONIGHT: We’ll have a mainly clear sky during the evening hours, but a cold front will approach and bring in some clouds, so we’ll call it a partly to mostly cloudy sky for the overnight hours. Winds will be light out of the S and SE ahead of the front, but will shift to the N and NE behind it. Lows drop back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day as the front slowly drifts through. A few isolated to widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two could develop Saturday evening into Saturday night, but those chances look to remain at 20% or less. Winds will be out of the E and NE at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Highs range from the 70s north to the 80s south with lows in the 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Clouds will linger along and east of I-29 as the front remains just to our southeast. Areas west will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Clouds return Sunday night along with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the next system. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread in coverage throughout the day Monday as the next system moves through. Skies clear out Tuesday, setting up for a beautiful Wednesday and Thursday. The chance for scattered showers looks to return by the beginning of next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s throughout the week with lows most nights in the 50s. The warmest days will be on Wednesday and Thursday with Tuesday night being the coolest night of the week where most towns will drop down into the 40s.

