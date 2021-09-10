Avera Medical Minute
Sidewalk Arts Festival takes center stage in downtown Sioux Falls

With so many vendors there will be several unique stands at the festival.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The sidewalk arts festival is a free outdoor event with over 240 vendor booths featuring some of the area’s best artists.

“We specialize in ceramic trees like your grandma and grandpa or mom and dad would have made, said TJS Ceramics owner Tony Johnson.

Organizers of the art festival believe unique items are what bring so many people out.

“You’ll be able to come out and maybe see some stuff that you could not possibly get somewhere else so if you’re looking for that unique or special item sidewalk arts is going to offer up that gift opportunity,” said Washington Pavilion Curator Cody Henrichs.

Many vendors are very excited for this year’s sidewalk arts festival after many art shows and events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“I make all year round and then when you hear that shows are canceled it’s a disappointment but then this year starting back up again it gets that joyful feeling back in,” said Deb’s Designer Crafts and Sewing Owner Deb Jones.

Organizers of the art festival say supporting the arts is essential for the city of Sioux Falls.

“If we want a wonderful culture and a heightened sense of the city the arts have to be the foundation of what we’re doing,” said Henrichs.

The event will include activities for kids, live entertainment, food vendors, and more on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion.

This event is the region’s largest one-day arts festival as organizers say thousands will be in attendance.

The Festival starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

