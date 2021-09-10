Sioux Falls pharmacist honored with Hy-Vee legendary customer service award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls pharmacist is the newest member of an exclusive club.

Amy Huntimer is the pharmacy manager at the Marion road Hy-Vee, as well as the Hartford location. On Friday, she was honored with the Legendary Customer Service Award the company’s highest honor for employees. She is one of 11 recipients this year out of 86-thousand Hy-Vee employees.

Pharmacists continue to be an important source of information during the pandemic but Huntimer says it’s also important to provide a personal element for patients.

“Just to have an empathetic ear and just to visit with them. Take an extra minute to say, ‘how’re you doing?’ to show that you care is an important part of my job and I’ve always done it, but with what’s happening now, I just feel that it’s more important.”

Huntimer has worked at the Marion Road Hy-Vee since 2004. With this award, she’ll enter the Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award Hall of Fame.

