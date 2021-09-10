Sioux Falls Police searching for missing woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a mission Sioux Falls woman.

Sioux Falls Police say 40-year-old Jennifer Deshazer was last seen downtown on Thursday, at around 7:30 am. Jennifer is described as having blonde hair, 5′1″ tall, and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and jeans.

Call Sioux Falls Police if you have any information.

