Two measures could ask South Dakota voters to change state drug enforcement

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg released explanations for two 2022 ballot initiatives that could change the way law enforcement handles controlled substances.

One of the measures would change the ingestion of a controlled substance a petty offense, instead of a felony. The second measure would change the possession of a controlled substance to a class one misdemeanor.

South Dakota voters could have a chance to vote on the measures in the November 2022 general election.

