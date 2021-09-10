Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Walmart to end quarterly bonuses, boost minimum wage

Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now...
Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now eliminating them.(Source: Walmart, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is ending its quarterly bonuses for U.S. store workers at the end of January.

The company said it’s rolling the money into the base pay of associates.

News of the change came in a memo to employees.

Walmart has been offering bonuses based on store performance for decades but made them quarterly in 2007.

The company has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now eliminating them.

The news comes after Walmart announced last week it was raising its hourly minimum wage from $11 to $12, beginning Sept. 25.

The move will boost wages for more than 525,000 workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
JT McLean (File/KY3)
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Patrol: Iowa couple killed in chain-reaction crash on I-35

Latest News

9/11: then and now
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced a gator, called Okefenokee Joe, passed away from old age.
‘Okefenokee Joe,’ massive gator around since WWII, dies
A historic day in historic Deadwood, as the first legal sports bet was placed at the Tin Lizzie...
First sports bets have been wagered at Deadwood casinos