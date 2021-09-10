Avera Medical Minute
Warmer Today, Cooler this Weekend

Staying Mostly Dry
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be warmer today than it has been around the region lately. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s in central and western South Dakota. Further east, we’ll get to the mid to upper 80s for highs. It’ll be a warm start for the football games on Friday night! Otherwise, no precipitation will impact the games.

The weekend is generally looking to remain uneventful, but there will be slight chances for light showers Saturday night and Sunday night, especially in eastern parts of the region. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s for most of us this weekend.

Better rain chances return on Monday. Beyond that, our rain chances look to be limited as dry weather is favored throughout much of next week. Highs will be in the 70s throughout a majority of next week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Warmer air will return at the end of next week, pushing our highs back into the 80s and lows back in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

