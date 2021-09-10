Avera Medical Minute
Washington boys and Roosevelt girls get wins in soccer at Howard Wood Field

Warrior boys and Rider girls roll
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt boys scored first when Cabot Cleland gave the Riders a 1-0 lead. But it was all Washington after that as the Warriors went on to win 6-2. Henok Locas and Adam Bittner scored while we were there.

And the Roosevelt girls pitched a 3-0 shutout (score on the sportscast of 2-2 was incorrect). Katie Spicer’s first half goal was all Sadie Hunter needed in goal. Madison Smalley gave the Riders insurance with a second half goal.

