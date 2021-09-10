Washington football team wants to start faster this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Warriors know that starting fast will be a key Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood when they play the Knights. It’s something they didn’t do in the loss to Jefferson and they looked like a much different team last Friday against RC Central. I had all the highlights I needed in the first quarter.

Head coach Ryan Evans says, ”We talked about how we need to play fast. This group has been playing since they were sophomores but they’ve typically started slow in games. That was the thing they wanted to do to change our culture a little but was hey, let’s start fast in games.”

The Warriors have the most experienced QB of any city team in Max Thomson which is a huge advantage for Evans. And he’s got some talented offensive weapons around him led by Blessing Taniah and his younger brother Elijiah along with wide receiver Thomas Peterson.

