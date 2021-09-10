Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Washington football team wants to start faster this year

RC Central start was how Evans wants to see his team begin games
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Warriors know that starting fast will be a key Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood when they play the Knights. It’s something they didn’t do in the loss to Jefferson and they looked like a much different team last Friday against RC Central. I had all the highlights I needed in the first quarter.

Head coach Ryan Evans says, ”We talked about how we need to play fast. This group has been playing since they were sophomores but they’ve typically started slow in games. That was the thing they wanted to do to change our culture a little but was hey, let’s start fast in games.”

The Warriors have the most experienced QB of any city team in Max Thomson which is a huge advantage for Evans. And he’s got some talented offensive weapons around him led by Blessing Taniah and his younger brother Elijiah along with wide receiver Thomas Peterson.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
20-year-old Mitchell Tyler Rust is facing second-degree kidnapping and simple assault.
Sioux Falls Police: Lennox man attempted to kidnap 7-week-old
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a man after...
DCI investigating after Sioux Falls suspect collapses in custody, dies
JT McLean (File/KY3)
Man wanted for Missouri murders found dead in South Dakota
Daniel Aaron Brisbin was arrested for reckless burning, third-degree burglary, and intentional...
Sioux Falls Police: Man tried to light bush on fire with hand sanitizer

Latest News

Lincoln edges Jefferson in first home volleyball match
Lincoln edges Jefferson in volleyball thriller
Harrisburg sweeps Lincoln in battle of top softball teams
Harrisburg sweeps Lincoln in battle of top two teams in softball
Washington boys and Roosevelt girls victorious in soccer at Howard Wood Field
Washington boys and Roosevelt girls get wins in soccer at Howard Wood Field
Poppinga like his O'Gorman team as they prepare for rivalry game in Presidents Bowl
Jayson Poppinga likes his O’Gorman football team